Northeast Investment Management Trims Stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Northeast Investment Management lessened its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 10,301 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 842 shares during the quarter. Northeast Investment Management’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $868,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new position in Starbucks during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Starbucks in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC raised its stake in Starbucks by 433.3% during the 2nd quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 544 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Starbucks news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 15,320 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.14, for a total transaction of $1,518,824.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 68,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,798,922.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 15,320 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.14, for a total value of $1,518,824.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 68,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,798,922.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Clara Shih sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.29, for a total value of $723,030.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,411,044.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Price Performance

Shares of SBUX opened at $106.70 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.83, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.89. Starbucks Co. has a 1-year low of $68.39 and a 1-year high of $107.01. The company has a 50-day moving average of $98.29 and a 200 day moving average of $89.57.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The coffee company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.08. Starbucks had a net margin of 10.18% and a negative return on equity of 39.85%. The firm had revenue of $8.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.43 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 9th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 75.18%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SBUX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Starbucks from $105.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Starbucks from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $109.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Starbucks from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.92.

About Starbucks

(Get Rating)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.