Northeast Investment Management Decreases Stock Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Northeast Investment Management lessened its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 52,101 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,063 shares during the period. Northeast Investment Management’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $8,416,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in United Parcel Service during the first quarter worth $27,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its position in United Parcel Service by 334.1% during the second quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 178 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Win Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 73.2% in the 2nd quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 213 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.92% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $227.00 to $207.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on United Parcel Service from $160.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Cowen dropped their price objective on United Parcel Service from $232.00 to $187.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Raymond James increased their target price on United Parcel Service from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $232.00 to $187.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, United Parcel Service has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $199.71.

UPS opened at $178.95 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $177.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $181.20. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1 year low of $154.87 and a 1 year high of $233.72. The stock has a market cap of $154.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $2.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.15. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 11.07% and a return on equity of 71.90%. The business had revenue of $24.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th were given a dividend of $1.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.40%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.65%.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

