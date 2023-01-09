Rezny Wealth Management Inc. Buys 2,070 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Rezny Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 214,818 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,070 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 31.3% of Rezny Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Rezny Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $77,044,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 182.9% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 45,323,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,562,676,000 after acquiring an additional 29,304,353 shares in the last quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 6,239.5% during the second quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,720,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,941,000 after acquiring an additional 4,646,227 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 14.7% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 19,102,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,242,824,000 after acquiring an additional 2,442,420 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 46.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,766,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,069,792,000 after acquiring an additional 2,140,804 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 234.5% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,702,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,242,118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,894,579 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IVV opened at $391.47 on Monday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $349.53 and a 12 month high of $475.26. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $391.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $392.00.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

