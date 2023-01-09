Advance Capital Management Inc. Has $234,000 Stock Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Advance Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,930 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $234,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NVDA. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 7.2% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 56,929,819 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $8,629,991,000 after purchasing an additional 3,813,087 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 1.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 97,842,783 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $14,835,689,000 after acquiring an additional 1,743,632 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 38.3% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,279,817 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,713,511,000 after acquiring an additional 1,739,037 shares during the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the second quarter valued at approximately $221,865,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 23.3% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,818,035 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $706,252,000 after acquiring an additional 1,101,058 shares during the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NVDA opened at $152.25 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $379.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.23, a P/E/G ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 1.77. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $156.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $152.49. The company has a current ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. NVIDIA Co. has a 12 month low of $108.13 and a 12 month high of $289.46.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 16th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $5.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.82 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 30.75% and a net margin of 20.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.11%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.81%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on NVDA. Susquehanna increased their price target on NVIDIA from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on NVIDIA from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $198.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on NVIDIA from $150.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on NVIDIA from $182.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $206.09.

In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.09, for a total value of $9,905,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,250,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $371,484,362.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 2,494 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.89, for a total value of $418,717.66. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 56,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,505,428.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.09, for a total value of $9,905,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,250,193 shares in the company, valued at $371,484,362.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 235,287 shares of company stock valued at $30,743,722 over the last ninety days. 4.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

