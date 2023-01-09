Grimes & Company Inc. Boosts Stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Grimes & Company Inc. increased its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 491,646 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 15,808 shares during the period. Cisco Systems comprises approximately 1.0% of Grimes & Company Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Grimes & Company Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $19,666,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Syverson Strege & Co boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 68.9% in the 2nd quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 591 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the period. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 328.1% during the 2nd quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 655 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 189.7% during the 2nd quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 678 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 49.5% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 788 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 161.3% during the 2nd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 810 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on CSCO. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $53.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. StockNews.com raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 23rd. TheStreet raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.84.

Insider Transactions at Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems Stock Performance

In other news, EVP Jeffery S. Sharritts sold 14,830 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.80, for a total transaction of $708,874.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 277,751 shares in the company, valued at $13,276,497.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, EVP Jeffery S. Sharritts sold 637 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.08, for a total transaction of $31,900.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 276,589 shares in the company, valued at $13,851,577.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Jeffery S. Sharritts sold 14,830 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.80, for a total transaction of $708,874.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 277,751 shares in the company, valued at $13,276,497.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 243,098 shares of company stock valued at $11,939,277. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSCO opened at $48.26 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $198.29 billion, a PE ratio of 17.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.98. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $38.60 and a one year high of $62.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.45.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The network equipment provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $13.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.29 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.00% and a return on equity of 31.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.16 EPS for the current year.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 5th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 4th. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.87%.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points that are standalone, controller appliance-based, switch-converged, and Meraki cloud-managed offerings; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating).

