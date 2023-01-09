Alta Advisers Ltd Takes Position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Alta Advisers Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 3,200 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $199,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. IFG Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of TJX Companies by 5.1% during the third quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 38,754 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $2,407,000 after buying an additional 1,873 shares during the last quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of TJX Companies by 71.3% during the third quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC now owns 15,505 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $963,000 after buying an additional 6,455 shares during the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of TJX Companies by 0.3% during the third quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 95,494 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $5,932,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of TJX Companies by 1.3% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 198,272 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $13,717,000 after buying an additional 2,620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Day & Ennis LLC bought a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the third quarter valued at approximately $570,000. Institutional investors own 91.30% of the company’s stock.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TJX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $71.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $84.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $82.67.

TJX Companies Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of TJX opened at $82.24 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.89. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.69 and a 12-month high of $83.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $77.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.32.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $12.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.27 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 62.97%. Equities research analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

TJX Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 9th will be issued a $0.295 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 8th. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is currently 41.11%.

Insider Activity at TJX Companies

In related news, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 16,223 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.79, for a total value of $1,294,433.17. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 209,390 shares in the company, valued at $16,707,228.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 16,223 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.79, for a total value of $1,294,433.17. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 209,390 shares in the company, valued at $16,707,228.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Amy B. Lane sold 3,200 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.86, for a total value of $252,352.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 26,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,092,234.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,231 shares of company stock worth $2,405,249 over the last three months. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TJX Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TJX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.