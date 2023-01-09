PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Purchased by Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 15,361 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $2,507,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in PepsiCo in the second quarter valued at $33,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 157.1% in the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in PepsiCo in the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 177.2% in the 2nd quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC now owns 316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. 70.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PepsiCo Price Performance

PepsiCo stock opened at $181.10 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $249.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $181.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $175.80. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $153.37 and a 12-month high of $186.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 12th. The company reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.12. PepsiCo had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 51.13%. The business had revenue of $21.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.79 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 6th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd were paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.81%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PEP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays raised their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $183.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $181.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $174.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Friday, November 4th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $141.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PepsiCo currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $183.36.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Hugh F. Johnston sold 23,394 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.74, for a total transaction of $4,111,261.56. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 128,332 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,553,065.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Hugh F. Johnston sold 23,394 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.74, for a total transaction of $4,111,261.56. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 128,332 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,553,065.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ramon Laguarta sold 5,900 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction on Friday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.09, for a total transaction of $1,021,231.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 310,757 shares in the company, valued at $53,788,929.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,639 shares of company stock worth $6,633,617 in the last ninety days. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Featured Stories

