Tiedemann Advisors LLC Sells 491 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Tiedemann Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 15,397 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 491 shares during the quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $398,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of INTC. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 201.3% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 38,364,844 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,901,362,000 after acquiring an additional 25,630,363 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 4,407.3% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 16,439,207 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $814,727,000 after acquiring an additional 16,074,485 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 12.4% during the second quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 48,598,246 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,818,060,000 after acquiring an additional 5,344,285 shares in the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 10,143.6% during the second quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 2,992,883 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $11,340,000 after acquiring an additional 3,022,682 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Intel by 11.7% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 23,573,139 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $881,871,000 after purchasing an additional 2,473,555 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Intel alerts:

Intel Price Performance

Shares of Intel stock opened at $28.73 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $118.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $28.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.12. Intel Co. has a one year low of $24.59 and a one year high of $56.28.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The chip maker reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $15.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.49 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 11.67% and a net margin of 19.13%. Equities analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on INTC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $24.00 price target on Intel in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Summit Insights raised Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on Intel from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Intel from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, HSBC started coverage on Intel in a report on Monday, October 24th. They issued a “reduce” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.71.

Insider Transactions at Intel

In other Intel news, Director Lip Bu Tan purchased 1,854 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $27.49 per share, with a total value of $50,966.46. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,711.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 8,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $28.16 per share, with a total value of $248,652.80. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 96,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,704,739.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Lip Bu Tan purchased 1,854 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $27.49 per share, with a total value of $50,966.46. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,711.46. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 58,830 shares of company stock worth $1,646,744. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Intel

(Get Rating)

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.