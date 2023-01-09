Grove Bank & Trust Increases Holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Grove Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,187 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,625 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 2.3% of Grove Bank & Trust’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Grove Bank & Trust’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $9,392,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of IVV. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 182.9% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 45,323,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,562,676,000 after buying an additional 29,304,353 shares during the period. Rezny Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 2,296.5% during the 2nd quarter. Rezny Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,158,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,033,090,000 after acquiring an additional 4,942,934 shares during the period. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 6,239.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,720,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,941,000 after purchasing an additional 4,646,227 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 19,102,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,242,824,000 after purchasing an additional 2,442,420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 46.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,766,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,069,792,000 after purchasing an additional 2,140,804 shares in the last quarter.
iShares S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 2.3 %
Shares of IVV opened at $389.83 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $391.55 and a 200 day moving average of $392.00. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $349.53 and a 12 month high of $475.26.
iShares S&P 500 ETF Company Profile
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.
