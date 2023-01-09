iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Purchased by Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC

Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 10.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,142 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $768,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Grove Bank & Trust boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 6.6% in the third quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 26,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,392,000 after acquiring an additional 1,625 shares in the last quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.3% in the third quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. now owns 111,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,166,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. ESL Trust Services LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. ESL Trust Services LLC now owns 114,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,090,000 after acquiring an additional 940 shares in the last quarter. Newport Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 62.6% in the third quarter. Newport Capital Group LLC now owns 17,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,576,000 after acquiring an additional 6,822 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.0% in the third quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 26,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,572,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IVV opened at $389.83 on Monday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $349.53 and a 1 year high of $475.26. The company has a fifty day moving average of $391.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $392.00.

About iShares S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.