iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Purchased by Peak Financial Management Inc.

Peak Financial Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,839 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Peak Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,018,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 182.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 45,323,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,562,676,000 after acquiring an additional 29,304,353 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,201,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,071,620,000 after acquiring an additional 179,055 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 25,420,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,638,271,000 after acquiring an additional 1,488,820 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 19,102,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,242,824,000 after acquiring an additional 2,442,420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,530,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,855,321,000 after acquiring an additional 371,702 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IVV opened at $389.83 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $391.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $392.00. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $349.53 and a fifty-two week high of $475.26.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

