Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC Has $1.60 Million Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,168 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 158 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group makes up 0.7% of Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $1,600,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TimeScale Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 276.9% during the third quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 49 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Pflug Koory LLC increased its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 160.0% in the third quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 52 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Urban Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Knott David M Jr bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 86.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

UnitedHealth Group Price Performance

UNH stock opened at $490.00 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $457.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.00, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $445.73 and a 12-month high of $558.10. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $530.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $526.00.

UnitedHealth Group Dividend Announcement

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.45 by $0.34. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.17% and a return on equity of 26.59%. The firm had revenue of $80.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 22.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 5th were paid a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 2nd. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.32%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

UNH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James lowered shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $615.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $590.00 to $610.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $569.00 to $615.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $588.00 to $592.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, UnitedHealth Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $599.56.

Insider Buying and Selling at UnitedHealth Group

In other news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $542.30, for a total transaction of $244,035.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,737,532.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.