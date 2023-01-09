Grimes & Company Inc. Has $2.80 Million Stock Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Grimes & Company Inc. raised its holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,136 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the quarter. Grimes & Company Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $2,800,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCD. West Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in McDonald’s by 520.0% in the 3rd quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 124 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Disciplined Equity Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the second quarter worth $39,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP increased its position in shares of McDonald’s by 80.0% during the third quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 225 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the second quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of McDonald’s by 666.7% during the second quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 230 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. 66.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of McDonald’s to $280.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of McDonald’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $280.00 to $293.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $288.00.

McDonald’s Stock Performance

NYSE MCD opened at $270.06 on Monday. McDonald’s Co. has a 52-week low of $217.68 and a 52-week high of $281.67. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $270.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $259.34. The company has a market capitalization of $197.80 billion, a PE ratio of 33.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.63.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.70 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 25.42% and a negative return on equity of 123.40%. The company’s revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.76 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $1.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. This is a boost from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.38. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is currently 76.57%.

McDonald’s Company Profile

(Get Rating)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

