Northeast Investment Management Cuts Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Northeast Investment Management lessened its stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 103,277 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 2,655 shares during the quarter. McDonald’s accounts for 1.6% of Northeast Investment Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Northeast Investment Management’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $23,830,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 3.0% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,268,161 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,300,604,000 after acquiring an additional 154,981 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 2.2% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,117,531 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,265,463,000 after purchasing an additional 108,282 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 91.5% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,472,924 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,106,065,000 after purchasing an additional 2,136,776 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 77.8% during the second quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 3,849,583 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $950,418,000 after purchasing an additional 1,684,960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 1.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,512,317 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $867,121,000 after buying an additional 66,805 shares during the last quarter. 66.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

McDonald’s stock opened at $269.75 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $270.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $259.34. McDonald’s Co. has a 52-week low of $217.68 and a 52-week high of $281.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $197.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.63.

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.11. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 123.40% and a net margin of 25.42%. The firm had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $1.52 per share. This is a positive change from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.38. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.57%.

MCD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $295.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $262.00 to $263.00 in a report on Thursday. Guggenheim cut their price target on shares of McDonald’s to $280.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on McDonald’s from $276.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on McDonald’s from $272.00 to $292.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $288.00.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

