Northeast Investment Management Reduces Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Northeast Investment Management cut its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 57.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,733 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 7,853 shares during the quarter. Northeast Investment Management’s holdings in PayPal were worth $493,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PYPL. Dodge & Cox raised its position in shares of PayPal by 28,420.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 7,686,300 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $536,811,000 after purchasing an additional 7,659,350 shares in the last quarter. Public Investment Fund boosted its stake in PayPal by 674.9% during the 2nd quarter. Public Investment Fund now owns 7,058,407 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $492,959,000 after acquiring an additional 6,147,478 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in PayPal by 122.0% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,230,481 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $720,555,000 after acquiring an additional 3,424,122 shares in the last quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PayPal in the 2nd quarter worth about $170,453,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of PayPal by 22.9% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,379,394 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $585,217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,561,015 shares in the last quarter. 72.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PayPal Trading Down 0.6 %

PayPal stock opened at $76.04 on Monday. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $66.39 and a 12 month high of $192.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $86.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.43.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.17. PayPal had a return on equity of 16.85% and a net margin of 8.50%. The firm had revenue of $6.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on PayPal from $120.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of PayPal from $135.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of PayPal in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Stephens decreased their target price on shares of PayPal from $105.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, PayPal currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $124.93.

About PayPal

(Get Rating)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

