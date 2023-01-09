Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares Acquired by Northeast Investment Management

Northeast Investment Management lifted its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,338 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the quarter. Northeast Investment Management’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $5,499,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard in the second quarter worth $25,000. Schubert & Co lifted its position in Mastercard by 91.8% during the 2nd quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 94 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. purchased a new stake in Mastercard during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Urban Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Mastercard during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Bangor Savings Bank raised its stake in shares of Mastercard by 163.5% in the third quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 137 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. 74.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Mastercard Price Performance

Shares of MA opened at $367.67 on Monday. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52 week low of $276.87 and a 52 week high of $399.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. The firm has a market cap of $353.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.73, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $343.74 and a 200-day moving average of $330.90.

Mastercard Increases Dividend

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.11. Mastercard had a net margin of 45.22% and a return on equity of 148.94%. The firm had revenue of $5.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.66 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 9th. Investors of record on Monday, January 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. This is a positive change from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 6th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is 19.58%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research upped their target price on Mastercard from $395.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Mastercard from $441.00 to $437.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Mastercard from $370.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Mastercard from $400.00 to $392.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on Mastercard from $385.00 to $380.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $400.23.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 177,211 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.14, for a total transaction of $56,377,907.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 102,211,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,517,606,377.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 177,211 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.14, for a total value of $56,377,907.54. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,211,625 shares in the company, valued at $32,517,606,377.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Linda Pistecchia Kirkpatrick sold 7,064 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.00, for a total transaction of $2,260,480.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,586,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 361,486 shares of company stock valued at $115,326,414 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Profile

(Get Rating)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.