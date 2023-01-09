IFG Advisory LLC Has $4.39 Million Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

IFG Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 211.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,661 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,416 shares during the quarter. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $4,385,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Providence First Trust Co bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Leelyn Smith LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 108.8% during the second quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

VB stock opened at $187.42 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $187.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $186.61. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $168.65 and a 52-week high of $224.85.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.