Community Bank N.A. Sells 72 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Community Bank N.A. trimmed its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 383 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 72 shares during the period. Community Bank N.A.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $105,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ADBE. VELA Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 122.2% in the 1st quarter. VELA Investment Management LLC now owns 1,958 shares of the software company’s stock worth $892,000 after buying an additional 1,077 shares in the last quarter. Bornite Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Adobe in the first quarter worth about $15,947,000. United Bank grew its position in Adobe by 34.7% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 2,109 shares of the software company’s stock worth $961,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Adobe by 21.0% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 525,897 shares of the software company’s stock worth $239,609,000 after acquiring an additional 91,328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC raised its position in Adobe by 138.3% during the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 6,651 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,030,000 after purchasing an additional 3,860 shares during the period. 79.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Adobe from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Adobe from $380.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Monday. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Adobe from $337.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Adobe from $375.00 to $400.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Wolfe Research decreased their price objective on shares of Adobe from $470.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Adobe currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $415.23.

In other news, Director John E. Warnock sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.60, for a total transaction of $5,433,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 383,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $122,555,414. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.00, for a total transaction of $44,616.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,271 shares in the company, valued at $1,105,598. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 17,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.60, for a total transaction of $5,433,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 383,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $122,555,414. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 24,861 shares of company stock worth $8,033,665 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Adobe stock opened at $332.75 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market cap of $154.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.95, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $329.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $349.98. Adobe Inc. has a 52-week low of $274.73 and a 52-week high of $541.59.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

