West Oak Capital LLC Purchases 3,490 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

West Oak Capital LLC increased its position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 147.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,852 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,490 shares during the quarter. West Oak Capital LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $479,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Walleye Capital LLC lifted its position in Applied Materials by 184.4% in the 2nd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 16,830 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,531,000 after buying an additional 10,913 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA lifted its position in Applied Materials by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA now owns 6,578 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $599,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Applied Materials in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Capital Analysts LLC increased its stake in Applied Materials by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,474 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its stake in Applied Materials by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 13,080 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,190,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.22% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials Trading Up 6.5 %

NASDAQ AMAT opened at $104.27 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Applied Materials, Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.12 and a twelve month high of $167.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.02 billion, a PE ratio of 14.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $101.99 and its 200 day moving average is $96.20.

Applied Materials Dividend Announcement

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.31. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 56.62% and a net margin of 25.31%. The business had revenue of $6.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.94 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 6.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 22nd. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.98%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on AMAT shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Applied Materials from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Loop Capital started coverage on Applied Materials in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on Applied Materials from $80.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Summit Insights raised Applied Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on Applied Materials in a research note on Monday, October 17th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Applied Materials currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $118.64.

Applied Materials Profile

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

See Also

