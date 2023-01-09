Bell Rock Capital LLC Makes New $1.02 Million Investment in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Bell Rock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 8,562 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,017,000. International Business Machines comprises approximately 1.3% of Bell Rock Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BCR Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in International Business Machines during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Gleason Group Inc. acquired a new stake in International Business Machines in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in International Business Machines in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Win Advisors Inc. increased its stake in International Business Machines by 52.3% during the 2nd quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 236 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. 55.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

International Business Machines Stock Up 0.2 %

IBM stock opened at $144.05 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 104.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.89. International Business Machines Co. has a 52-week low of $115.54 and a 52-week high of $153.21. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $143.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $135.25.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The technology company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $14.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.55 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 2.08% and a return on equity of 41.50%. The company’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.52 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were given a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.58%. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is presently 481.76%.

Insider Buying and Selling at International Business Machines

In other news, VP Bene Robert F. Del sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.36, for a total value of $445,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,159,083.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on IBM shares. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $112.00 to $111.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Societe Generale dropped their price objective on International Business Machines to $129.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Bank of America decreased their target price on International Business Machines from $155.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $158.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “inline” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.40.

International Business Machines Profile

(Get Rating)

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

Featured Stories

