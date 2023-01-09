Northeast Investment Management Sells 17,847 Shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Northeast Investment Management lessened its holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) by 22.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,047 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 17,847 shares during the quarter. Northeast Investment Management’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $8,672,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. DF Dent & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Ecolab by 8.4% in the second quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 1,319,269 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $202,851,000 after acquiring an additional 102,013 shares during the last quarter. Courier Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Ecolab by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 2,771 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Ecolab by 10.0% in the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 33,423 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,902,000 after buying an additional 3,031 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC increased its holdings in Ecolab by 41.3% during the first quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 9,576 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,691,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its position in Ecolab by 159.7% during the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 71,895 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,694,000 after acquiring an additional 44,213 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.76% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ECL opened at $149.46 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $42.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $146.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $154.37. Ecolab Inc. has a 1 year low of $131.04 and a 1 year high of $229.29.

Ecolab Increases Dividend

Ecolab ( NYSE:ECL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.68 billion. Ecolab had a return on equity of 18.10% and a net margin of 8.13%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 20th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. This is a boost from Ecolab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 19th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.94%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $181.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Seaport Res Ptn raised Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Barclays lowered Ecolab from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Ecolab from $175.00 to $180.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ecolab in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ecolab currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $175.56.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ecolab news, Director David Maclennan purchased 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $139.66 per share, for a total transaction of $111,728.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 12,597 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,759,297.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab Profile

(Get Rating)

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

Further Reading

