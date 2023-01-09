IFG Advisory LLC Acquires 19,144 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

IFG Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 36.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 71,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,144 shares during the quarter. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $2,897,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 32.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,223,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,068,742,000 after acquiring an additional 5,628,247 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 50.2% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,856,817 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $523,890,000 after purchasing an additional 3,295,524 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 89.0% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 5,621,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $258,694,000 after purchasing an additional 2,646,898 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 294.1% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,625,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $120,812,000 after buying an additional 1,959,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 7.9% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,052,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,172,115,000 after buying an additional 1,622,711 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays upgraded U.S. Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $62.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Citigroup upped their target price on U.S. Bancorp to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. Compass Point reduced their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $52.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, U.S. Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.72.

Insider Activity

U.S. Bancorp Stock Performance

In other news, CEO Andrew Cecere sold 84,948 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.51, for a total transaction of $3,696,087.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 956,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,627,844.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, CFO Terrance R. Dolan sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.14, for a total value of $517,680.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 153,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,602,620.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Andrew Cecere sold 84,948 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.51, for a total transaction of $3,696,087.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 956,742 shares in the company, valued at $41,627,844.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 139,249 shares of company stock valued at $6,064,745. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp stock opened at $46.31 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. U.S. Bancorp has a 12-month low of $38.39 and a 12-month high of $63.57.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.01. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 26.01% and a return on equity of 15.25%. The company had revenue of $6.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.15%. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is 45.61%.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

See Also

