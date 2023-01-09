Redwood Investments LLC Reduces Position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Redwood Investments LLC reduced its stake in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,247 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 396 shares during the quarter. Redwood Investments LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $323,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CRM. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 40.6% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 46,707,038 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $7,708,529,000 after purchasing an additional 13,483,854 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in Salesforce by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 7,315,501 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,553,227,000 after acquiring an additional 18,581 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Salesforce by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,788,269 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,120,337,000 after acquiring an additional 236,802 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,350,357 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,048,063,000 after purchasing an additional 336,807 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 1.0% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,050,154 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $833,475,000 after purchasing an additional 49,461 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.83% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CRM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Salesforce from $200.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Salesforce from $240.00 to $230.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Salesforce from $240.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Cowen dropped their price target on Salesforce from $210.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Salesforce from $225.00 to $200.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $195.12.

Salesforce Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CRM opened at $140.51 on Monday. Salesforce, Inc. has a twelve month low of $126.34 and a twelve month high of $239.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $141.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $157.60. The company has a market capitalization of $140.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 501.82, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.15.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $7.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.83 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 0.92% and a return on equity of 3.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Salesforce

In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.30, for a total value of $327,290.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 27,761,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,950,442,666.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.30, for a total transaction of $327,290.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 27,761,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,950,442,666.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 653 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.25, for a total value of $104,643.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,037 shares in the company, valued at $166,179.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 174,061 shares of company stock valued at $26,429,796 over the last three months. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

About Salesforce

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

