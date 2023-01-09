Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. Increases Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. raised its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,529 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $430,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new stake in Honeywell International during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC boosted its holdings in Honeywell International by 51.9% in the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 164 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. American National Bank grew its stake in Honeywell International by 222.2% in the 3rd quarter. American National Bank now owns 203 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Honeywell International by 79.1% during the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 265 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 507.0% during the second quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 261 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. 74.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $202.00 price objective on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $187.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of Honeywell International from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $206.00 to $194.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $204.00 to $209.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $184.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $218.50.

Shares of NASDAQ HON opened at $210.27 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $141.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.92, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.11. Honeywell International Inc. has a one year low of $166.63 and a one year high of $221.89. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $212.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $194.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $8.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.08 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.39% and a return on equity of 30.73%. As a group, analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 40,520 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.20, for a total value of $8,557,824.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 170,881 shares in the company, valued at $36,090,067.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 40,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.20, for a total value of $8,557,824.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 170,881 shares in the company, valued at $36,090,067.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Vimal Kapur sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.46, for a total transaction of $1,555,950.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 13,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,882,864.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 53,440 shares of company stock valued at $11,274,575. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

