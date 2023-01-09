Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. Acquires 724 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. grew its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,172 shares of the coffee company’s stock after buying an additional 724 shares during the quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $361,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SBUX. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Starbucks by 29.9% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,598,025 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,038,753,000 after buying an additional 3,133,826 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in shares of Starbucks by 28.0% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 10,948,617 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $995,996,000 after purchasing an additional 2,395,500 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Starbucks by 18.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,811,297 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $892,535,000 after purchasing an additional 1,531,708 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Starbucks by 0.3% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,318,450 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $635,446,000 after purchasing an additional 24,620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Investment Fund acquired a new stake in Starbucks in the 2nd quarter valued at $482,273,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.16% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 15,320 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.14, for a total value of $1,518,824.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 68,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,798,922.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Starbucks news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 15,320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.14, for a total transaction of $1,518,824.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 68,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,798,922.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Clara Shih sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.29, for a total value of $723,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,411,044.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBUX opened at $106.69 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.57. Starbucks Co. has a 1 year low of $68.39 and a 1 year high of $109.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.89.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The coffee company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.08. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 39.85% and a net margin of 10.18%. The company had revenue of $8.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.43 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be issued a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.18%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Guggenheim raised their price objective on Starbucks from $92.00 to $103.00 in a report on Friday. Barclays upped their price objective on Starbucks from $105.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Starbucks from $95.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Starbucks from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Starbucks presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.92.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

