Northwest Investment Counselors LLC Raises Holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Northwest Investment Counselors LLC increased its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 147.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 504 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $32,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMD. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 53,555,616 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,095,399,000 after purchasing an additional 316,285 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 7.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 49,140,967 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,757,811,000 after acquiring an additional 3,358,202 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 35.5% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 17,086,683 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,868,258,000 after acquiring an additional 4,475,368 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 6.4% during the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 13,038,483 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $997,053,000 after acquiring an additional 789,285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 12,152,174 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $929,277,000 after purchasing an additional 502,392 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.17% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 10,425 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.45, for a total value of $598,916.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 130,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,470,108.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on AMD shares. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $85.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 7th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $102.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $86.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $91.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Craig Hallum reduced their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $130.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Advanced Micro Devices currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.29.

Shares of AMD stock opened at $63.96 on Monday. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.57 and a fifty-two week high of $141.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.30, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 2.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $68.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.16.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.02). Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 11.17% and a net margin of 9.96%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

