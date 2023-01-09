Advance Capital Management Inc. Has $901,000 Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Advance Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,748 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 3,561 shares during the period. Oracle comprises approximately 0.1% of Advance Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Advance Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $901,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. RMB Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Oracle by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 18,863 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,318,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Eukles Asset Management raised its stake in shares of Oracle by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 35,213 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $2,460,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Family Legacy Inc. raised its stake in shares of Oracle by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 34,873 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $2,455,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC increased its holdings in Oracle by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 15,887 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,110,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Oracle by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,606 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. 40.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Oracle Trading Up 1.5 %

NYSE ORCL opened at $86.97 on Monday. Oracle Co. has a 12 month low of $60.78 and a 12 month high of $89.52. The stock has a market cap of $234.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $80.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.78.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, December 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.04. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 174.60% and a net margin of 19.09%. The firm had revenue of $12.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 9th. Oracle’s payout ratio is currently 40.13%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Edward Screven sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total transaction of $14,980,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,543,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $190,473,171.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Oracle news, insider Edward Screven sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total value of $14,980,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,543,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $190,473,171.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 90,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.08, for a total value of $7,207,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 82,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,615,168.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 690,000 shares of company stock valued at $54,987,200 over the last ninety days. 43.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on ORCL. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Oracle from $78.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Monness Crespi & Hardt began coverage on Oracle in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $113.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $115.00 price objective on Oracle in a report on Monday, January 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $84.00 price objective on Oracle in a report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Societe Generale boosted their price objective on Oracle to $93.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.71.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

