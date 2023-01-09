Bell Rock Capital LLC Purchases Shares of 8,231 NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Bell Rock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 8,231 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $645,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 1,462.4% during the 1st quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 44,685 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,785,000 after buying an additional 41,825 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 28.6% during the 3rd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,899 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $384,000 after buying an additional 1,090 shares in the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 43,880 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,413,000 after buying an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. McAdam LLC lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 3,374 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gould Asset Management LLC CA lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 6,874 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $532,000 after buying an additional 895 shares in the last quarter. 76.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE NEE opened at $84.28 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $167.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.46. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $83.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.64. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.22 and a fifty-two week high of $91.35.

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $6.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.77 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 19.30%. NextEra Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 53.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 25th were issued a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 23rd. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 87.63%.

In other NextEra Energy news, EVP Robert Coffey sold 2,908 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.19, for a total value of $227,376.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,489 shares in the company, valued at approximately $898,324.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other NextEra Energy news, EVP Robert Coffey sold 2,908 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.19, for a total value of $227,376.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,489 shares in the company, valued at approximately $898,324.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Charles E. Sieving sold 2,277 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.27, for a total value of $194,159.79. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 175,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,003,256.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 46,617 shares of company stock worth $3,962,217. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on NEE shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on NextEra Energy from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on NextEra Energy to $89.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Guggenheim lowered their price target on NextEra Energy from $108.00 to $99.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on NextEra Energy from $100.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $93.60.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

