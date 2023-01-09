Grimes & Company Inc. Has $75.17 Million Stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Grimes & Company Inc. grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 1,999.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 455,824 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 434,117 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 ETF accounts for about 3.9% of Grimes & Company Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Grimes & Company Inc. owned 0.16% of iShares Russell 2000 ETF worth $75,174,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IWM. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 119.0% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 853,920 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $144,620,000 after purchasing an additional 5,358,090 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 33.0% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,856,760 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $991,900,000 after purchasing an additional 1,452,417 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 28.5% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 6,521,162 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,140,885,000 after purchasing an additional 1,444,503 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 145.6% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 2,161,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $443,691,000 after purchasing an additional 1,281,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Personal Capital Advisors Corp increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 6,007,454 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,017,424,000 after purchasing an additional 883,722 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IWM opened at $178.54 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $179.67 and a 200-day moving average of $179.55. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52 week low of $162.50 and a 52 week high of $219.38.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

