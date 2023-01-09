Northeast Investment Management Buys 4,555 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Northeast Investment Management increased its stake in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 56,652 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,555 shares during the quarter. Deere & Company comprises about 1.3% of Northeast Investment Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Northeast Investment Management’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $18,915,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC lifted its holdings in Deere & Company by 151.5% in the second quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 83 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Deere & Company in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Deere & Company in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Close Asset Management Ltd lifted its holdings in Deere & Company by 40.0% in the second quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 105 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. 75.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

Deere & Company Stock Up 0.4 %

Deere & Company stock opened at $428.00 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $127.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.08. Deere & Company has a 1-year low of $283.81 and a 1-year high of $448.40. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $424.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $373.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66.

Deere & Company Increases Dividend

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 23rd. The industrial products company reported $7.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.08 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $14.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.64 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 13.56% and a return on equity of 37.52%. Research analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 27.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This is an increase from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.57%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on DE shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $424.00 to $522.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 25th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $374.00 to $452.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 25th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $475.00 to $477.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $463.00 to $513.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Deere & Company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $459.05.

Insider Activity

In other news, Chairman Marc A. Howze sold 10,910 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $442.79, for a total value of $4,830,838.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 17,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,669,565.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Chairman Marc A. Howze sold 10,910 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $442.79, for a total value of $4,830,838.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 17,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,669,565.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ryan D. Campbell sold 11,429 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $439.69, for a total transaction of $5,025,217.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,780,604.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,339 shares of company stock valued at $13,872,361 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.