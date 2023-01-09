Northeast Investment Management Sells 7,818 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Northeast Investment Management reduced its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 192,192 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 7,818 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA makes up approximately 1.6% of Northeast Investment Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Northeast Investment Management’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $23,330,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NVDA. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 40.8% during the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 183 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 7.0% in the second quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 846 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Gould Capital LLC boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 24.1% in the second quarter. Gould Capital LLC now owns 283 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 1.5% in the second quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 3,739 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $566,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 0.9% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 6,093 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $924,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $151.38 on Monday. NVIDIA Co. has a twelve month low of $108.13 and a twelve month high of $289.46. The company has a current ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a 50-day moving average of $156.01 and a 200-day moving average of $152.49. The firm has a market cap of $376.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 1.77.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.10). NVIDIA had a return on equity of 30.75% and a net margin of 20.85%. The firm had revenue of $5.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 6.81%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $198.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Tigress Financial dropped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $310.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $210.00 price objective (up previously from $205.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $230.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $206.09.

In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 85,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.49, for a total value of $9,901,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,397,693 shares in the company, valued at $279,307,257.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 85,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.49, for a total value of $9,901,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,397,693 shares in the company, valued at $279,307,257.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 87,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.65, for a total transaction of $10,469,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,310,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $276,414,592.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 235,287 shares of company stock worth $30,743,722 over the last ninety days. 4.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

