iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Purchased by Grove Bank & Trust

Grove Bank & Trust lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,187 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,625 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 2.3% of Grove Bank & Trust’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Grove Bank & Trust’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $9,392,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IVV. Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,177,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Secure Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 45.4% during the 3rd quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 85,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,837,000 after purchasing an additional 26,852 shares in the last quarter. Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC now owns 3,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,307,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. CRA Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 2.1% in the third quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 20,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,391,000 after buying an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altium Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 11.4% in the second quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,434,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the period.
iShares S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 2.3 %
IVV opened at $389.83 on Monday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $349.53 and a 12 month high of $475.26. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $391.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $392.00.
iShares S&P 500 ETF Profile
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on iShares S&P 500 ETF (IVV)
- It’s 2023, Here’s Why MarketBeat is Still the Best for Investors
- Is it Time to Park Yourself in Winnebago Stock?
- Is Goldman Sachs as Good as Gold in Your Portfolio?
- Will LI Auto Be the Least Hated Chinese EV Stock in 2023?
- Here’s Why Snap Stock Can Double in 2023
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.