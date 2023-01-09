Tiedemann Advisors LLC Trims Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Tiedemann Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 12.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 39,141 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,665 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF comprises about 0.9% of Tiedemann Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Tiedemann Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $14,037,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IVV. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 2.1% during the first quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. O Dell Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.3% during the second quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 2,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $815,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Carson Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.8% during the second quarter. Carson Advisory Inc. now owns 1,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $611,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC now owns 1,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Radnor Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 797 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of IVV opened at $389.83 on Monday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $349.53 and a one year high of $475.26. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $391.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $392.00.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.