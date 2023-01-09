Tiedemann Advisors LLC Trims Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Tiedemann Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 12.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 39,141 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,665 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF comprises about 0.9% of Tiedemann Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Tiedemann Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $14,037,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IVV. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 2.1% during the first quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. O Dell Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.3% during the second quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 2,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $815,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Carson Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.8% during the second quarter. Carson Advisory Inc. now owns 1,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $611,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC now owns 1,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Radnor Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 797 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter.
iShares S&P 500 ETF Price Performance
Shares of IVV opened at $389.83 on Monday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $349.53 and a one year high of $475.26. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $391.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $392.00.
iShares S&P 500 ETF Company Profile
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.
