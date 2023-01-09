PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Position Decreased by Chatham Capital Group Inc.

Chatham Capital Group Inc. trimmed its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,897 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo makes up approximately 1.0% of Chatham Capital Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Chatham Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $4,065,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 18.1% in the third quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 9,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,583,000 after buying an additional 1,458 shares during the period. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 22.9% during the third quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 5,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $827,000 after purchasing an additional 943 shares during the period. Lee Johnson Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 2.4% during the third quarter. Lee Johnson Capital Management LLC now owns 8,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,365,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Klingman & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 2.1% during the third quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 4,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $789,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its position in PepsiCo by 1.2% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 316,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,177,000 after acquiring an additional 3,745 shares in the last quarter. 70.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at PepsiCo

In related news, CEO Ramon Laguarta sold 5,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.09, for a total value of $1,021,231.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 310,757 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,788,929.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other PepsiCo news, CFO Hugh F. Johnston sold 23,394 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.74, for a total transaction of $4,111,261.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 128,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,553,065.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ramon Laguarta sold 5,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.09, for a total value of $1,021,231.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 310,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,788,929.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 37,639 shares of company stock worth $6,633,617. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PepsiCo Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PEP opened at $181.10 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $249.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.57. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $153.37 and a 1-year high of $186.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $181.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $175.80.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 12th. The company reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $21.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.82 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 51.13% and a net margin of 11.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.79 EPS. Equities analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.76 earnings per share for the current year.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 6th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd were given a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.81%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $174.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $173.00 to $172.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Argus boosted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $195.00 to $206.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $181.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $188.00 to $186.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $183.36.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

See Also

