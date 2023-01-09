Grimes & Company Inc. Grows Position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Grimes & Company Inc. grew its position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 232,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,827 shares during the quarter. Grimes & Company Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $7,008,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Bank of America by 2.9% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 52,475,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,633,568,000 after buying an additional 1,493,089 shares in the last quarter. Dodge & Cox increased its position in shares of Bank of America by 3.5% in the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 44,434,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,383,249,000 after buying an additional 1,511,600 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Bank of America by 1.7% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 36,940,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,522,699,000 after buying an additional 603,512 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Bank of America by 8.7% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 31,464,323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $979,484,000 after buying an additional 2,531,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Bank of America by 6.1% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 29,933,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $931,821,000 after buying an additional 1,713,789 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

BAC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Bank of America in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays decreased their price objective on Bank of America from $51.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Bank of America from $52.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 28th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Bank of America from $41.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Citigroup lowered Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.16.

In other Bank of America news, major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank sold 4 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23,750.00, for a total value of $95,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BAC opened at $34.73 on Monday. Bank of America Co. has a one year low of $29.31 and a one year high of $50.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $34.98 and its 200-day moving average is $33.84. The company has a market capitalization of $278.62 billion, a PE ratio of 10.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.39.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $24.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.46 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.36% and a net margin of 26.52%. Bank of America’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is 27.85%.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

