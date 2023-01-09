Alta Advisers Ltd Takes $519,000 Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Alta Advisers Ltd acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,100 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $519,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in COST. Schubert & Co boosted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 73.3% during the second quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 52 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC boosted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 1,050.0% during the third quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 69 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale during the second quarter valued at $41,000. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale during the third quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Investors Research Corp lifted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 1,225.0% during the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 106 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. 66.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $557.00 to $538.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $565.00 to $545.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $565.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $581.00 to $578.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $550.00 in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $551.68.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Costco Wholesale Stock Up 7.3 %

In other Costco Wholesale news, EVP Claudine Adamo sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $495.97, for a total transaction of $991,940.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,819,589.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, EVP Claudine Adamo sold 2,000 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $495.97, for a total value of $991,940.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,819,589.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 1,000 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.58, for a total transaction of $483,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,593 shares in the company, valued at $5,606,142.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,452 shares of company stock valued at $2,651,811. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

COST stock opened at $482.87 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Costco Wholesale Co. has a twelve month low of $406.51 and a twelve month high of $612.27. The company’s 50 day moving average is $490.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $501.65. The stock has a market cap of $214.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.50, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.77.

Costco Wholesale Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 28th were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 27th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is currently 27.21%.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Featured Articles

