Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Position Boosted by West Oak Capital LLC

West Oak Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,009 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 333 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale accounts for approximately 1.5% of West Oak Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. West Oak Capital LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $2,838,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BLB&B Advisors LLC increased its position in Costco Wholesale by 12.1% during the second quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 24,472 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $11,729,000 after purchasing an additional 2,648 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Costco Wholesale by 7.4% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 87,653 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $42,011,000 after purchasing an additional 6,049 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in Costco Wholesale by 1.1% during the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 804,161 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $385,414,000 after purchasing an additional 8,970 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its position in Costco Wholesale by 2.7% during the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 21,900 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $10,496,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CFO4Life Group LLC increased its position in Costco Wholesale by 56.8% during the third quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 759 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.03% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on COST shares. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $560.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $590.00 to $580.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 9th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $470.00 to $478.00 in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Costco Wholesale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, MKM Partners dropped their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $512.00 to $484.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $551.68.

Insider Buying and Selling at Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Trading Up 7.3 %

In other Costco Wholesale news, EVP Claudine Adamo sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $495.97, for a total transaction of $991,940.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,819,589.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Costco Wholesale news, EVP Claudine Adamo sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $495.97, for a total transaction of $991,940.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,819,589.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.58, for a total transaction of $483,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,593 shares in the company, valued at $5,606,142.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 5,452 shares of company stock worth $2,651,811 in the last ninety days. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ COST opened at $482.87 on Monday. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12 month low of $406.51 and a 12 month high of $612.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $214.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $490.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $501.65.

Costco Wholesale Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 28th were paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 27th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.21%.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

See Also

