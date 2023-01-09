Alta Advisers Ltd Makes New Investment in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Alta Advisers Ltd bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 6,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $568,000. Merck & Co., Inc. comprises about 0.4% of Alta Advisers Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Smith Salley & Associates lifted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 175,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,008,000 after purchasing an additional 6,492 shares in the last quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 4,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 823 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 649,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,188,000 after purchasing an additional 17,920 shares during the last quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 2nd quarter valued at $7,575,000. Finally, Arnhold LLC boosted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 33.6% during the 2nd quarter. Arnhold LLC now owns 11,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after buying an additional 2,934 shares during the period. 72.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Merck & Co., Inc. Stock Performance

Shares of MRK stock opened at $114.84 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $107.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $96.25. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $72.88 and a 52 week high of $115.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $291.16 billion, a PE ratio of 19.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Merck & Co., Inc. Increases Dividend

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.18. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 25.88% and a return on equity of 46.57%. The firm had revenue of $14.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a $0.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This is a positive change from Merck & Co., Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is currently 48.59%.

Insider Transactions at Merck & Co., Inc.

In related news, insider Johannes Jacobus Oosthuizen sold 45,561 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.47, for a total transaction of $4,531,952.67. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,526 shares in the company, valued at $1,842,781.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, CEO Robert M. Davis sold 167,613 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.44, for a total transaction of $17,170,275.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 247,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,363,426.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Johannes Jacobus Oosthuizen sold 45,561 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.47, for a total transaction of $4,531,952.67. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,526 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,842,781.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,081,815 shares of company stock worth $108,575,433 over the last three months. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $100.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.39.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

(Get Rating)

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

Recommended Stories

