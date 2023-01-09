Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Sold by Redwood Investments LLC

Redwood Investments LLC cut its holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 17.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,479 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 3,130 shares during the quarter. Redwood Investments LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $6,838,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Schubert & Co lifted its position in Costco Wholesale by 73.3% during the 2nd quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 52 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1,050.0% during the third quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 69 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Investors Research Corp raised its position in Costco Wholesale by 1,225.0% during the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 106 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. 66.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

COST has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $586.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $545.00 to $530.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Loop Capital reduced their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $565.00 to $545.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Costco Wholesale from $581.00 to $578.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $560.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $551.68.

Costco Wholesale Stock Performance

Costco Wholesale Dividend Announcement

Shares of COST stock opened at $482.87 on Monday. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52 week low of $406.51 and a 52 week high of $612.27. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $490.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $501.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $214.26 billion, a PE ratio of 36.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.77.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Investors of record on Friday, October 28th were paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 27th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.21%.

Insider Activity at Costco Wholesale

In other Costco Wholesale news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $477.65, for a total value of $716,475.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,287,267.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Costco Wholesale news, EVP Claudine Adamo sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $495.97, for a total transaction of $991,940.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,685 shares in the company, valued at $2,819,589.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,500 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $477.65, for a total value of $716,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 27,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,287,267.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,452 shares of company stock valued at $2,651,811. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

About Costco Wholesale

(Get Rating)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Featured Stories

