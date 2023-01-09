Grimes & Company Inc. Cuts Position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Grimes & Company Inc. decreased its holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 170,438 shares of the company’s stock after selling 180 shares during the period. Grimes & Company Inc.’s holdings in Sysco were worth $12,052,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Sysco by 8,046.2% in the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,049,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 2,024,741 shares during the period. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Sysco during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sysco during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Karp Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Sysco during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new stake in shares of Sysco during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.18% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sysco

In other Sysco news, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $1,020,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,931 shares in the company, valued at $3,479,135. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 12,000 shares of Sysco stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $1,020,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,931 shares in the company, valued at $3,479,135. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin Hourican sold 75,019 shares of Sysco stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.22, for a total transaction of $6,093,043.18. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 303,643 shares in the company, valued at $24,661,884.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Sysco Stock Performance

Sysco stock opened at $78.71 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $39.89 billion, a PE ratio of 27.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $81.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Sysco Co. has a 12 month low of $70.61 and a 12 month high of $91.53.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $19.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.63 billion. Sysco had a net margin of 2.03% and a return on equity of 137.76%. Research analysts expect that Sysco Co. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Sysco Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 5th. Sysco’s payout ratio is 69.50%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SYY. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Sysco from $100.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sysco from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Sysco from $95.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Sysco from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Stephens began coverage on shares of Sysco in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sysco currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.50.

Sysco Company Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

