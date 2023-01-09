Northeast Investment Management Acquires 532 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Northeast Investment Management lifted its holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,757 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the period. Northeast Investment Management’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $3,406,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Curi Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 289.7% in the second quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Caterpillar during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Caterpillar during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Investors Research Corp bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC lifted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 51.0% in the second quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 216 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. 68.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on CAT shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $224.00 to $242.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Citigroup raised their target price on Caterpillar to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Caterpillar from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Tigress Financial reduced their price objective on Caterpillar from $282.00 to $266.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $240.00 to $264.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $236.00.

In other Caterpillar news, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 1,884 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.28, for a total value of $447,035.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 8,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,056,031.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, insider Denise C. Johnson sold 23,737 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.14, for a total transaction of $5,700,203.18. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,605 shares in the company, valued at $2,066,404.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 1,884 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.28, for a total transaction of $447,035.52. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 8,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,056,031.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Caterpillar stock opened at $250.00 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $233.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $201.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $130.10 billion, a PE ratio of 18.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.11. Caterpillar Inc. has a one year low of $160.60 and a one year high of $249.91.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.76. The company had revenue of $14.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.34 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 13.02% and a return on equity of 41.76%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 13.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 20th will be paid a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 19th. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.86%.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, feller bunchers, harvesters, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, skidders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, knuckleboom, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

