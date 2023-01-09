New York State Teachers Retirement System Increases Stock Position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 225,876 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 331 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.11% of ServiceNow worth $85,293,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in ServiceNow by 55.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 62 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in ServiceNow by 300.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 96 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in ServiceNow in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in ServiceNow in the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. 86.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Paul John Smith sold 600 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $414.24, for a total transaction of $248,544.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $773,386.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 6,600 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $404.81, for a total value of $2,671,746.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 31,200 shares in the company, valued at $12,630,072. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Paul John Smith sold 600 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $414.24, for a total transaction of $248,544.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $773,386.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,254 shares of company stock valued at $6,485,054. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on NOW. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $488.00 to $515.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Truist Financial cut shares of ServiceNow from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $460.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research lowered their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $600.00 to $475.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their price objective on shares of ServiceNow to $500.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ServiceNow presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $534.58.

Shares of ServiceNow stock opened at $366.53 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $74.04 billion, a PE ratio of 370.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 0.98. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12-month low of $337.00 and a 12-month high of $621.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $394.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $422.26.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 2.90% and a return on equity of 7.22%. As a group, equities analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

