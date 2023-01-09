United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Sold by Advance Capital Management Inc.

Advance Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,040 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 77 shares during the period. United Parcel Service makes up approximately 0.2% of Advance Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Advance Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $1,622,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. S&T Bank PA grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. S&T Bank PA now owns 4,300 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $785,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Navellier & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 2,211 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 1,311 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,197 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $584,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,998 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $730,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.92% of the company’s stock.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

United Parcel Service Price Performance

Shares of NYSE UPS opened at $178.95 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $154.78 billion, a PE ratio of 14.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $177.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $181.20. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12-month low of $154.87 and a 12-month high of $233.72.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $2.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $24.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.34 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 71.90% and a net margin of 11.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.71 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th were issued a dividend of $1.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.40%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.65%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on UPS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $197.00 to $220.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on United Parcel Service from $148.00 to $100.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. StockNews.com raised United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 26th. UBS Group raised their price objective on United Parcel Service from $182.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas cut United Parcel Service from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $199.71.

About United Parcel Service

(Get Rating)

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.