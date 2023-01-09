Northwest Investment Counselors LLC Sells 84 Shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Northwest Investment Counselors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 84 shares during the quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $113,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Kimberly-Clark during the first quarter worth about $96,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 22.2% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 190,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,483,000 after purchasing an additional 34,646 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 2.8% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 292,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,066,000 after purchasing an additional 7,878 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Kimberly-Clark by 23.9% in the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 4,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 28.7% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 20,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,485,000 after buying an additional 4,503 shares in the last quarter. 74.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on KMB shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a report on Monday, October 17th. They set an “in-line” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Kimberly-Clark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Barclays increased their target price on Kimberly-Clark to $127.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $118.00 to $117.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Kimberly-Clark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $131.36.

Shares of KMB opened at $138.45 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $133.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $129.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.73 billion, a PE ratio of 26.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.40. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 12-month low of $108.74 and a 12-month high of $145.79.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.01 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 8.84% and a return on equity of 250.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.62 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th were paid a $1.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.88%.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, swimpants, training and youth pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

