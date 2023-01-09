Grimes & Company Inc. Purchases 4,814 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Grimes & Company Inc. boosted its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 98,243 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,814 shares during the period. United Parcel Service accounts for about 0.8% of Grimes & Company Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Grimes & Company Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $15,870,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in UPS. Alta Advisers Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the third quarter worth approximately $307,000. IFG Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 60.8% in the third quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 9,301 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,502,000 after purchasing an additional 3,515 shares during the last quarter. Community Bank N.A. raised its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 5.1% in the third quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 26,434 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,270,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280 shares during the last quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 23.2% in the third quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. now owns 13,426 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,169,000 after purchasing an additional 2,530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 7.4% in the third quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 3,729 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $602,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.92% of the company’s stock.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

United Parcel Service Price Performance

NYSE:UPS opened at $178.95 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $154.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.12. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52-week low of $154.87 and a 52-week high of $233.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $177.09 and a 200 day moving average of $181.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $2.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $24.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.34 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 71.90% and a net margin of 11.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.71 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th were given a dividend of $1.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.40%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 47.65%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on UPS. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on United Parcel Service from $250.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Cowen decreased their price target on United Parcel Service from $232.00 to $187.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on United Parcel Service from $207.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Susquehanna increased their price target on United Parcel Service from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on United Parcel Service from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, United Parcel Service has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $199.71.

United Parcel Service Profile

(Get Rating)

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.