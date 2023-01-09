Tiedemann Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Tiedemann Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,397 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 491 shares during the quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $398,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in INTC. Apeiron RIA LLC purchased a new stake in Intel during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Intel during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Steward Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 667.0% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 790 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 687 shares during the period. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Intel in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new position in shares of Intel in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.48% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

INTC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI set a $30.00 price objective on Intel in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Cowen initiated coverage on Intel in a report on Monday, November 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $24.00 price objective on Intel in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Roth Capital decreased their price objective on Intel from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Intel in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Intel has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.71.

Intel Trading Up 4.2 %

Shares of Intel stock opened at $28.73 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.84, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.77. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $24.59 and a fifty-two week high of $56.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $28.22 and a 200 day moving average of $31.12.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The chip maker reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $15.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.49 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 11.67% and a net margin of 19.13%. As a group, research analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 8,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $28.16 per share, for a total transaction of $248,652.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 96,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,704,739.84. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 8,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $28.16 per share, for a total transaction of $248,652.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 96,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,704,739.84. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lip Bu Tan purchased 48,146 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $27.98 per share, for a total transaction of $1,347,125.08. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 50,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,412,990. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 58,830 shares of company stock worth $1,646,744. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

About Intel

(Get Rating)

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

