Grove Bank & Trust Sells 510 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Grove Bank & Trust decreased its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,512 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 510 shares during the quarter. Grove Bank & Trust’s holdings in Intel were worth $322,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. raised its position in Intel by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 97,399 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,510,000 after purchasing an additional 10,758 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 38.4% in the 2nd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 67,350 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $3,782,000 after purchasing an additional 18,685 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of Intel by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 487,358 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $18,232,000 after buying an additional 26,944 shares during the period. Martin & Co. Inc. TN increased its stake in shares of Intel by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN now owns 24,335 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $627,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in Intel by 6.3% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 40,942 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,055,000 after purchasing an additional 2,422 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Intel alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on INTC shares. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $23.00 price target on Intel in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Intel from $36.00 to $29.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Evercore ISI set a $30.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, November 11th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on Intel in a report on Monday, November 21st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.71.

Insider Buying and Selling

Intel Stock Performance

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 8,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $28.16 per share, with a total value of $248,652.80. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 96,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,704,739.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 8,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $28.16 per share, for a total transaction of $248,652.80. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 96,049 shares in the company, valued at $2,704,739.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Lip Bu Tan purchased 1,854 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $27.49 per share, for a total transaction of $50,966.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,711.46. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 58,830 shares of company stock worth $1,646,744. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ INTC opened at $28.73 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $118.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.84, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Intel Co. has a 12-month low of $24.59 and a 12-month high of $56.28.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The chip maker reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.25. Intel had a return on equity of 11.67% and a net margin of 19.13%. The firm had revenue of $15.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.49 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

Intel Profile

(Get Rating)

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.