First Bank & Trust Boosts Holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

First Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 9.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 9,279 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 767 shares during the quarter. First Bank & Trust’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $1,739,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ISRG. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd increased its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 1,070 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 2.0% in the first quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 2,308 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $696,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 0.5% in the second quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 9,395 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,886,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 0.3% in the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 15,072 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,827,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, Altman Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 0.8% in the second quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. now owns 6,057 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,444,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $245.00 to $318.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $210.00 price target on the stock. Argus increased their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $265.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $262.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Intuitive Surgical presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $280.75.

Intuitive Surgical Trading Up 0.7 %

Intuitive Surgical stock opened at $270.39 on Monday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $180.07 and a 12-month high of $333.07. The stock has a market cap of $95.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.34, a PEG ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $262.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $229.65.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by ($0.01). Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 22.52% and a return on equity of 11.54%. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.04 earnings per share. Intuitive Surgical’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 3.77 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intuitive Surgical

In other Intuitive Surgical news, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 6,375 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.36, for a total transaction of $1,525,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,224 shares in the company, valued at $2,686,576.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 44,203 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.84, for a total value of $9,319,760.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 23,297 shares in the company, valued at $4,911,939.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 6,375 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.36, for a total transaction of $1,525,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,686,576.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 66,578 shares of company stock worth $14,524,401 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

