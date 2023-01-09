AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Stake Trimmed by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank lowered its stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 548,990 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,845 shares during the quarter. AbbVie makes up 0.7% of Comerica Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Comerica Bank’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $82,837,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of AbbVie by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 12,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,718,000 after buying an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Day & Ennis LLC acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie during the third quarter worth approximately $2,569,000. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 17.3% during the third quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 60,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,161,000 after buying an additional 8,967 shares during the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 1.0% during the third quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 19,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,625,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of AbbVie by 0.6% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Capital Inc. now owns 203,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,298,000 after purchasing an additional 1,187 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.71% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at AbbVie

In related news, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 42,370 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.44, for a total value of $6,924,952.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,261,519.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AbbVie Trading Up 1.9 %

ABBV has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on AbbVie from $170.00 to $169.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 31st. SVB Leerink cut their target price on AbbVie from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Atlantic Securities lowered their price target on AbbVie from $162.00 to $157.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on AbbVie from $178.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on AbbVie from $160.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $159.89.

NYSE:ABBV opened at $166.55 on Monday. AbbVie Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $128.26 and a fifty-two week high of $175.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $294.54 billion, a PE ratio of 22.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.69. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $158.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $149.22.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $3.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.56 by $0.10. AbbVie had a return on equity of 155.88% and a net margin of 23.19%. The business had revenue of $14.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.33 EPS. AbbVie’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 13.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be issued a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 12th. This is a boost from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.41. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 75.30%.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

