AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Position Trimmed by Riverview Trust Co

Riverview Trust Co decreased its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,998 shares of the company’s stock after selling 189 shares during the period. AbbVie comprises about 1.0% of Riverview Trust Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Riverview Trust Co’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $1,073,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 80.6% during the second quarter. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie during the second quarter valued at $37,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie during the second quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Banco de Sabadell S.A acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie during the second quarter valued at $59,000. Institutional investors own 67.71% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Price Performance

Shares of AbbVie stock opened at $166.55 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $158.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $149.22. AbbVie Inc. has a 52 week low of $128.26 and a 52 week high of $175.91. The stock has a market cap of $294.54 billion, a PE ratio of 22.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.69.

AbbVie Increases Dividend

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $3.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.56 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $14.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.95 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 23.19% and a return on equity of 155.88%. AbbVie’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.33 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 13.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be issued a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 12th. This is an increase from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.41. AbbVie’s payout ratio is presently 75.30%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ABBV shares. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of AbbVie from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 30th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Thursday, November 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $170.00 to $169.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Atlantic Securities reduced their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $162.00 to $157.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $159.89.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other AbbVie news, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 42,370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.44, for a total transaction of $6,924,952.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,261,519.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

